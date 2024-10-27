Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2,733.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $308.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $317.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.43 and a 200 day moving average of $270.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.