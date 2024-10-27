Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5,193.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

