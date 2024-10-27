U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

