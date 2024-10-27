TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 286,770 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 327,448 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 913,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,565,000 after buying an additional 129,323 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.