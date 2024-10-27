Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

TOL stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $160.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

