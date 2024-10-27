TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

