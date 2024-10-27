Sunrun Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 88,445 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,942 call options.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,790.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,790.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock worth $3,220,345. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

