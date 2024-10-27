SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 271.8% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,772,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Stock Performance
Shares of HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
