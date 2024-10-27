SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 271.8% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,772,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

Shares of HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

