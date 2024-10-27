StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
Shares of AVNS stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
