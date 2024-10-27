StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 7.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 51.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

