StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RVP opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.06. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 71,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,003.74. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 202,874 shares of company stock worth $176,544. 55.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

