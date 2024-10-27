State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $32,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,780,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 421,560 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 310,207 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $170.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day moving average is $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

