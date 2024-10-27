State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 528 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $244,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IRM opened at $127.70 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

