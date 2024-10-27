State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.35 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after buying an additional 88,339 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,470,000 after buying an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,654,000 after buying an additional 159,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,498,000 after acquiring an additional 203,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.58.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $241.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.84 and a 200-day moving average of $213.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

