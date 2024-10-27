State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $512.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

