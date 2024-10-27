Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Increases By 8,700.0%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.
Neoen Price Performance
OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Neoen has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
Neoen Company Profile
