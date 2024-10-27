Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Increases By 8,700.0%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Neoen Price Performance

OTCMKTS NOSPF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Neoen has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

