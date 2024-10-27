ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 219,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

