ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF makes up about 2.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VLU opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.93. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $188.07. The company has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

