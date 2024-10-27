Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,831,012. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

