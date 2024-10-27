Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,416 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 276,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

