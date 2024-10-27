Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.60 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QUAD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 5.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,118,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.