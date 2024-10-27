Pullen Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $61.61 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market cap of $426.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.73 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 3.61%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

