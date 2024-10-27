PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHR. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

AHR stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

