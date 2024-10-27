PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

