Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $221,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,256.89.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,347.82. 149,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,847. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,395.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,058.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,849.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

