Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in October

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Orca Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
