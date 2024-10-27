NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140.98 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $140.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00006256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00037793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,217,274,060 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,629,972 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,217,181,374 with 1,216,629,972 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.25102674 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $158,059,094.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.