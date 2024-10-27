National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $510.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 154.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 992,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,060,000 after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.