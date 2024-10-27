Motiv8 Investments LLC Invests $931,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,906. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

