Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:KO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,138,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $288.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
