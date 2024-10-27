Motiv8 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 6.2% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJUL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 219,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,060 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.