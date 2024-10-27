Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 101,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 999,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,695,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,514. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

