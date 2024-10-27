Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.29 and traded as high as $194.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.55.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

About Monarch Cement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

