Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.29 and traded as high as $194.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.55.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter.
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
