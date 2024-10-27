Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.