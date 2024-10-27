Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,255 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after acquiring an additional 337,372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 376,424 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 968,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 403,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $25.88 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

