Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $96.00 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

