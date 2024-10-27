Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 51.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,314,000 after acquiring an additional 214,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 321.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.45 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

