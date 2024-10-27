Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 4,266.7% in October

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 4,266.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LTMCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Lithium Chile Company Profile
