Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 4,266.7% in October

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 4,266.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LTMCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

Lithium Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.