KeyCorp Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,040.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

NOW opened at $950.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $548.44 and a 12 month high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $885.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.