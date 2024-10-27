Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.