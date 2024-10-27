JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 1,042.2% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.