Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $179.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

