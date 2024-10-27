iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.20 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.