Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in October

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETCG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

jacobs, with annual revenues of nearly $13 billion, is one of the world’s largest and most diverse providers of technical, professional, and construction services. building strong, long-term relationships with our clients is the key to our success as a company. we offer full-spectrum support to industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.