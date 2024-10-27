Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.18 and traded as low as $62.18. Gravity shares last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 11,906 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Gravity Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $435.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 68.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Gravity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.



