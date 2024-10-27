Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,662 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David Kennon Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 574,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,900,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GCOR stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.