GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Globe Life by 10,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after buying an additional 859,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,577,000 after buying an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after buying an additional 817,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 930,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,552,000 after buying an additional 552,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

