FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.90-$8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.900-8.350 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCN opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $185.93 and a one year high of $243.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

