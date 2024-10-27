First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05), reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 4.6 %

FSFG stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSFG shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

