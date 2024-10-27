First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.83 million.
First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.1 %
FHB stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 60.12%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
