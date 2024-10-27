Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.
Exchange Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $40.00 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Bankshares
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.