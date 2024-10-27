Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

Exchange Bankshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $40.00 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

